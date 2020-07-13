Moscow Exchange: Standard Lot Size Changes On The Equity & Bond And Repo Markets Effective September 1, 2020

Effective September 1, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Asset class
|ISIN
|Lot size before September 1, 2020
|Lot size as of September 1, 2020
|KRSB
|
PJSC "Krasnoyarskenergosbyt"
|
ordinary share
|RU000A0HMLY1
|1,000
|100
|KRSBP
|
PJSC "Krasnoyarskenergosbyt"
|
preferred share
|RU000A0HMLZ8
|1,000
|100
|MERF
|
PJSC MERIDIAN
|
ordinary share
|RU000A0JQ128
|100
|10
|RUSP
|
PJSC "Ruspolymet"
|
ordinary share
|RU000A0JNH21
|10,000
|1,000
|RZSB
|
JSC "Ryazanenergosbyt"
|
ordinary share
|RU000A0D9AF5
|1,000
|100
|TGKBP
|
PJSC "TGC-2"
|
preferred share
|RU000A0JNGT5
|1,000,000
|100,000
|GRNT
|
PJSC "CIT"
|
ordinary share
|RU000A0JV532
|1,000
|100
The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:
- Main Trading Mode T+
- IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode
- Repo with CCP order-driven
- Repo with CCP negotiated