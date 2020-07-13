 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Standard Lot Size Changes On The Equity & Bond And Repo Markets Effective September 1, 2020

Date 13/07/2020

Effective September 1, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:

TickerIssuerAsset classISINLot size before September 1, 2020Lot size as of September 1, 2020
KRSB

PJSC "Krasnoyarskenergosbyt"

ordinary share

 RU000A0HMLY1 1,000 100
KRSBP

PJSC "Krasnoyarskenergosbyt"

preferred share

 RU000A0HMLZ8 1,000 100
MERF

PJSC MERIDIAN

ordinary share

 RU000A0JQ128 100 10
RUSP

PJSC "Ruspolymet"

ordinary share

 RU000A0JNH21 10,000 1,000
RZSB

JSC "Ryazanenergosbyt"

ordinary share

 RU000A0D9AF5 1,000 100
TGKBP

PJSC "TGC-2"

preferred share

 RU000A0JNGT5 1,000,000 100,000
GRNT

PJSC "CIT"

ordinary share

 RU000A0JV532 1,000 100

The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:

  • Main Trading Mode T+
  • IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode
  • Repo with CCP order-driven
  • Repo with CCP negotiated