Moscow Exchange: Split Of Three FinEx ETFs

On 3 February 2022, share splits are planned for three exchange-traded funds – FXGD, FXTB and FXRU – managed by FinEx Investment Management LLP (UK).
Shares of FXGD, FXTB and FXRU will be split into new shares at a ratio of 1:10. The action is intended to make the funds more accessible, primarily to retail investors, and to increase liquidity in the securities.
Moscow Exchange plans to suspend trading in the shares of these ETFs two days before the split. As a result, the ETFs will not be available for trading on 1 and 2 February 2022. Trading will resume on 3 February 2022.
There are 143 exchange-traded funds available on the Moscow Exchange Equity Market: 119 Russian-law ETFs and 24 ETFs. In 2021, the total turnover of ETFs on MOEX was RUB 610.9 billion, with more than 3 million private investors trading ETFs.