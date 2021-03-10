 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Securities To Be Launched On 10 March 2021

Date 10/03/2021

Pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules, on 5 March 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board made the following decision:


Make the following security available for trading on MOEX’s secondary market from 10 March 2021 subject to the security launched for trading on London Stock Exchange:

Security name Global Depository Receipts representing ordinary shares of Fix Price Group Ltd.
Full name of the Issuer Fix Price Group Ltd
Full name of the DR issuer The Bank of New York Mellon
Security type Depositary receipt representing shares of a foreign issuer
Ticker FIXP
ISIN US33835G2057
Listing 1st level

 