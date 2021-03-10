Moscow Exchange: Securities To Be Launched On 10 March 2021

Pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules, on 5 March 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board made the following decision:
Make the following security available for trading on MOEX’s secondary market from 10 March 2021 subject to the security launched for trading on London Stock Exchange:
|Security name
|Global Depository Receipts representing ordinary shares of Fix Price Group Ltd.
|Full name of the Issuer
|Fix Price Group Ltd
|Full name of the DR issuer
|The Bank of New York Mellon
|Security type
|Depositary receipt representing shares of a foreign issuer
|Ticker
|FIXP
|ISIN
|US33835G2057
|Listing
|1st level