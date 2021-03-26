 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Set On The Derivatives Market For An Evening Trading Session

Date 26/03/2021

CCP NCC is setting new risk parameters to monitor adequacy and changes of the price band and market risk estimates range during the evening additional trading session. The values are as follows (effective from March 29, 2021):


Underlying codeFutures onAutoShiftNumMREvgFutMonTimeEvg, in minutes
BR BRENT Oil 10 15
CL Light Sweet Crude Oil 10 15
GOLD gold 10 15
NG natural gas 10 15
SILV silver 10 15

From March 29, 2021, adequacy and changes of the price band and market risk estimates range of the futures above will be monitored until the end of the evening additional trading session (11:50 pm; previously, until 11:00 pm).
Sufficiency and changes of the price band and market risk estimates range of other futures will not be monitored during the evening additional trading session.