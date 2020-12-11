Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters On Securities Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for O'KEY Group S.A. (ticker OKEY) on Securities market starting from December 14, 2020:
|Ticker
|Description
|Ban on short selling
|Eligible as collateral
|New market risk rates
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|OKEY
|O'KEY Group S.A.
|Yes
|No
|100%
|100%
|100%
Additionally, CCP NCC sets the following PcH_max and PcL_max parameter values that define price up and down limits respectively:
|Ticker
|Price up limit
PcH_max
|Price down limit
PcL_max
|14.12.2020
|from 15.12.2020
|14.12.2020
|from 15.12.2020
|OKEY
|10%
|40%
|10%
|40%