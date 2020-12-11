 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters On Securities Market

Date 11/12/2020

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for O'KEY Group S.A. (ticker OKEY) on Securities market starting from December 14, 2020:

TickerDescriptionBan on short sellingEligible as collateralNew market risk rates
S_1_minS_2_minS_3_min
OKEY O'KEY Group S.A. Yes No 100% 100% 100%

 

Additionally, CCP NCC sets the following PcH_max and PcL_max parameter values that define price up and down limits respectively:

TickerPrice up limit
PcH_max		Price down limit
PcL_max
14.12.2020from 15.12.202014.12.2020from 15.12.2020
OKEY 10% 40% 10% 40%