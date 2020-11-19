Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters On Securities Market

CCP NCC will set the following risk parameters on Securities market Ozon Holdings PLC (ticker OZON):
|Ticker
|Description
|Ban on short selling
|Eligible as collateral
|New market risk rates
|New concentration limits
|Scenarios for stress collateral calculation
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|1st level
|2nd level
|Scen_UP
|Scen_DOWN
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC
|No
|No
|80%
|90%
|100%
|26 300
|131 500
|10%
|10%
Additionally, CCP NCC will set for the first trading day PcH_max and PcL_max parameter values that define price up and down limits respectively equal to 40%.