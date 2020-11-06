 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters On Securities Market

Date 06/11/2020

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS (ticker MDMG) on Securities market starting from November 9, 2020:


TickerDescriptionBan on short sellingEligible as collateralNew market risk rates
S_1_minS_2_minS_3_min
MDMG MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC Yes No 100% 100% 100%

Additionally, CCP NCC sets the following PcH_max and PcL_max parameter values that define price up and down limits respectively:

TickerPrice up limit
PcH_max		Price down limit
PcL_max
till 13.11.2020from 16.11.2020till 13.11.2020from 16.11.2020
MDMG 10% 40% 10% 40%