Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For New Futures On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for new SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPYF) futures on Derivatives market starting from May 25, 2021:
- Market risk rates and concentration limits:
|Underlying
|Market risk rates
|Concentration limits
|MinPrice
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|LK1
|LK2
|SPYF
|7%
|11%
|16%
|144 000
|720 000
|0.01
- Interest risk rates and risk rates to implied volatility:
|Underlying
|T(m)
|IR
|VR
|VVR
|SPYF
|1
|0.06
|0.2866
|0.9431
|SPYF
|10
|0.06
|0.2866
|0.7378
|SPYF
|30
|0.06
|0.2866
|0.2815
|SPYF
|90
|0.03
|0.2108
|0.2070
|SPYF
|180
|0.025
|0.1939
|0.1905
|SPYF
|270
|0.025
|0.1855
|0.1822
|SPYF
|365
|0.025
|0.1770
|0.1739
|SPYF
|1095
|0.025
|0.1349
|0.1325
- Other static parameters:
|Underlying
|RangeFut for all futures
|RangeCS for all calendar spreads
|MDRule for all futures
|MRaddonUp
for all futures
|MRaddonDown
for all futures
|SPYF
|0.5
|0.9
|Y
|0
|0
|Underlying
|Num
|included in an
inter-month spread
|SPYF
|1
|Y
|SPYF
|2
|Y
|SPYF
|other futures
|N
|Underlying
|Volat
Num
|M
|MD
timeIcl
|MD
timeEcl
|freq
|count
|Spread
|AutoShift
NumMR
|AutoShift
NumMREvg
|Window
_size
|SOMC
|SPYF
|3
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|0.2
|10
|10
|0.5
|0.1
|Underlying
|Auto
Shift
NumIR
|Auto
Shift
NumIR
Evg
|Fut
Mon
Range
|Bounds
Wdn
|CS
Mon
Range
|Fut
Mon
Time
Day
|Fut
Mon
Time
Evg
|CS
Mon
Time
Day
|CS
Mon
Time
Evg
|Fut
Mon
Num
|CS
Mon
Num
|Fut
Shift
|CS
Shift
|SPYF
|10
|0
|0.20
|Y
|0.05
|180
|900
|180
|`180
|2
|2
|0.25
|0.45
|Underlying
|Negative
Prices
|All
First
Priority
|StepNum
|OptionModel
|SPYF
|N
|N
|1
|Black's Model
|Underlying
|Number of settlement periods before the futures expiration for its exclusion from the inter-month spread
|SPYF
|3
- Risk-parameters due to Holidays on foreign exchanges
|Underlying
|AutoShiftNumMR
|FutMonTimeDay
|Effective period
|SPYF
|2
|1800 сек.
|from 7:00 pm 28.05.2021 until 7:00 pm 31.05.2021
from 7:00 pm 02.07.2021 until 7:00 pm 05.07.2021
from 7:00 pm 03.09.2021 until 7:00 pm 06.09.2021
from 7:00 pm 24.11.2021 until 7:00 pm 25.11.2021
from 7:00 pm 23.12.2021 until 7:00 pm 24.12.2021
|Underlying
|AutoShiftNumMR
Evg
|FutMonTimeEvg
|Effective period
|SPYF
|2
|1800 сек.
|from 7:00 pm 31.05.2021 until 11:50 pm 31.05.2021
from 7:00 pm 05.07.2021 until 11:50 pm 05.07.2021
from 7:00 pm 06.09.2021 until 11:50 pm 06.09.2021
from 7:00 pm 25.11.2021 until 11:50 pm 25.11.2021
from 7:00 pm 24.12.2021 until 11:50 pm 24.12.2021
- Stress collateral scenarios
|Underlying
|Scen_UP
|Scen_DOWN
|SPYF
|7.8%
|7.8%