Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For New Futures On Derivatives Market

Date 24/05/2021

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for new SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPYF) futures on Derivatives market starting from May 25, 2021:


  1. Market risk rates and concentration limits:
UnderlyingMarket risk ratesConcentration limitsMinPrice
MR1MR2MR3LK1LK2
SPYF 7% 11% 16% 144 000 720 000 0.01
  1. Interest risk rates and risk rates to implied volatility:
UnderlyingT(m)IRVRVVR
SPYF 1 0.06 0.2866 0.9431
SPYF 10 0.06 0.2866 0.7378
SPYF 30 0.06 0.2866 0.2815
SPYF 90 0.03 0.2108 0.2070
SPYF 180 0.025 0.1939 0.1905
SPYF 270 0.025 0.1855 0.1822
SPYF 365 0.025 0.1770 0.1739
SPYF 1095 0.025 0.1349 0.1325
  1. Other static parameters:
UnderlyingRangeFut for all futuresRangeCS for all calendar spreadsMDRule for all futuresMRaddonUp
for all futures		MRaddonDown
for all futures
SPYF 0.5 0.9 Y 0 0

 

UnderlyingNumincluded in an
inter-month spread
SPYF 1 Y
SPYF 2 Y
SPYF other futures N

 

UnderlyingVolat
Num		MMD
timeIcl		MD
timeEcl		freqcountSpreadAutoShift
NumMR		AutoShift
NumMREvg		Window
_size		SOMC
SPYF 3 10 3 2 5 12 0.2 10 10 0.5 0.1

 

UnderlyingAuto
Shift
NumIR		Auto
Shift
NumIR
Evg		Fut
Mon
Range		Bounds
Wdn		CS
Mon
Range		Fut
Mon
Time
Day		Fut
Mon
Time
Evg		CS
Mon
Time
Day		CS
Mon
Time
Evg		Fut
Mon
Num		CS
Mon
Num		Fut
Shift		CS
Shift
SPYF 10 0 0.20 Y 0.05 180 900 180 `180 2 2 0.25 0.45

 

UnderlyingNegative
Prices		All
First
Priority		StepNumOptionModel
SPYF N N 1 Black's Model

 

UnderlyingNumber of settlement periods before the futures expiration for its exclusion from the inter-month spread
SPYF 3
  1. Risk-parameters due to Holidays on foreign exchanges
UnderlyingAutoShiftNumMRFutMonTimeDayEffective period
SPYF 2 1800 сек. from 7:00 pm 28.05.2021 until 7:00 pm 31.05.2021
from 7:00 pm 02.07.2021 until 7:00 pm 05.07.2021
from 7:00 pm 03.09.2021 until 7:00 pm 06.09.2021
from 7:00 pm 24.11.2021 until 7:00 pm 25.11.2021
from 7:00 pm 23.12.2021 until 7:00 pm 24.12.2021

 

UnderlyingAutoShiftNumMR
Evg		FutMonTimeEvgEffective period
SPYF 2 1800 сек. from 7:00 pm 31.05.2021 until 11:50 pm 31.05.2021
from 7:00 pm 05.07.2021 until 11:50 pm 05.07.2021
from 7:00 pm 06.09.2021 until 11:50 pm 06.09.2021
from 7:00 pm 25.11.2021 until 11:50 pm 25.11.2021
from 7:00 pm 24.12.2021 until 11:50 pm 24.12.2021
  1. Stress collateral scenarios
UnderlyingScen_UPScen_DOWN
SPYF 7.8% 7.8%