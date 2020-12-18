Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For New Futures On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for new futures on Derivatives market starting from December 21, 2020:
- Market risk rates and concentration limits:
|Underlying
|Market risk rates
|Concentration limits
|MinPrice
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|LK1
|LK2
|WH4
|15%
|24%
|34%
|50 000
|100 000
|1 430
- Interest risk rates and risk rates to implied volatility:
|Underlying
|T(m)
|IR
|VR
|VVR
|WH4
|1
|0.1
|0.2866
|0.9431
|WH4
|10
|0.1
|0.2866
|0.764
|WH4
|30
|0.1
|0.2866
|0.1965
|WH4
|90
|0.07
|0.2108
|0.1445
|WH4
|180
|0.06
|0.1939
|0.133
|WH4
|270
|0.04
|0.1855
|0.1272
|WH4
|365
|0.03
|0.177
|0.1214
|WH4
|1095
|0.03
|0.1349
|0.0925
- Other static parameters:
|Underlying
|RangeFut for all futures
|RangeCS for all calendar spreads
|MDRule for all futures
|MRaddonUp
for all futures
|MRaddonDown
for all futures
|WH4
|0.5
|0.9
|Y
|0
|0
|Underlying
|Num
|included in an inter-month spread
|WH4
|all futures
|N
|Underlying
|Volat
Num
|M
|MDtimeIcl
|MDtimeEcl
|freq
|count
|Spread
|AutoShift
NumMR
|Window
_size
|SOMC
|WH4
|3
|10
|60
|60
|5
|696
|0.2
|10
|0.5
|0.1
|Underlying
|AutoShift
NumIR
|Fut
Mon
Range
|CS
Mon
Range
|Fut
Mon
Time
|CS
Mon
Time
|Fut
Mon
Num
|CS
Mon
Num
|Fut
Shift
|CS
Shift
|WH4
|10
|0.10
|0.05
|180
|180
|1
|2
|0.25
|0.45
|Underlying
|Negative
Prices
|All
First
Priority
|StepNum
|Option
Model
|WH4
|N
|N
|1
|Black's Model
|Underlying
|Number of settlement periods before the futures expiration for its exclusion from the inter-month spread
|WH4
|0
4. Stress collateral scenarios
|Underlying
|Scen_UP
|Scen_DOWN
|WH4
|5%
|5%