Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For New Futures On Derivatives Market

Date 18/12/2020

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for new futures on Derivatives market starting from December 21, 2020:

  1. Market risk rates and concentration limits:
UnderlyingMarket risk ratesConcentration limitsMinPrice
MR1MR2MR3LK1LK2
WH4 15% 24% 34% 50 000 100 000 1 430
  1. Interest risk rates and risk rates to implied volatility:
UnderlyingT(m)IRVRVVR
WH4 1 0.1 0.2866 0.9431
WH4 10 0.1 0.2866 0.764
WH4 30 0.1 0.2866 0.1965
WH4 90 0.07 0.2108 0.1445
WH4 180 0.06 0.1939 0.133
WH4 270 0.04 0.1855 0.1272
WH4 365 0.03 0.177 0.1214
WH4 1095 0.03 0.1349 0.0925
  1. Other static parameters:
UnderlyingRangeFut for all futuresRangeCS for all calendar spreadsMDRule for all futuresMRaddonUp
for all futures		MRaddonDown
for all futures
WH4 0.5 0.9 Y 0 0

 

UnderlyingNumincluded in an inter-month spread
WH4 all futures N

 

UnderlyingVolat
Num		MMDtimeIclMDtimeEclfreqcountSpreadAutoShift
NumMR		Window
_size		SOMC
WH4 3 10 60 60 5 696 0.2 10 0.5 0.1

 

UnderlyingAutoShift
NumIR		Fut
Mon
Range		CS
Mon
Range		Fut
Mon
Time		CS
Mon
Time		Fut
Mon
Num		CS
Mon
Num		Fut
Shift		CS
Shift
WH4 10 0.10 0.05 180 180 1 2 0.25 0.45

 

UnderlyingNegative
Prices		All
First
Priority		StepNumOption
Model
WH4 N N 1 Black's Model

 

UnderlyingNumber of settlement periods before the futures expiration for its exclusion from the inter-month spread
WH4 0

4. Stress collateral scenarios

UnderlyingScen_UPScen_DOWN
WH4 5% 5%

 

 