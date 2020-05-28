Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For New Bonds

New bonds will be accepted to margin trading starting from 29.05.2020. From this date on, the following risk parameters will be applied:
|№
|Ticker
|Minimum Initial Margin for the Market Risk, %
|Concentration Limit, # of securities
|Level 1, S_1_min
|Level 2, S_2_min
|Level 3, S_3_min
|Level 1
|Level 2
|1
|RU000A101M04
|42%
|45%
|48%
|500,000
|2,500,000
|2
|RU000A101LS1
|44%
|47%
|50%
|200,000
|1,000,000
|3
|XS2159874002
|52%
|55%
|58%
|300,000
|1,500,000
|4
|RU000A101LJ0
|17%
|20%
|23%
|300,000
|1,500,000
|5
|RU000A101MC3
|14%
|17%
|20%
|200,000
|1,000,000
|6
|RU000A101PJ1
|14%
|17%
|20%
|200,000
|1,000,000
|7
|RU000A101LY9
|14%
|17%
|20%
|240,000
|1,200,000
|8
|RU000A101MB5
|7%
|10%
|13%
|30,000
|150,000
|9
|RU000A100D89
|100%
|100%
|100%
|2,000
|2,001
|10
|RU000A101MT7
|100%
|100%
|100%
|2,000
|2,001