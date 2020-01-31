 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures (NG) On Derivatives Market

Date 31/01/2020

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:

UnderlyingMarket risk ratesConcentration limits
MR1 MR2 MR3 LK1 LK2
NG 18% 28% 40% 12 000 000 60 000 000

 

UnderlyingT(m)IRVRVVRr
NG 1 0.141 0.2866 0.9431 0.279
NG 30 0.141 0.2866 0.1965 0.279
NG 90 0.090 0.2108 0.1445 0.212
NG 180 0.050 0.1939 0.1330 0.253
NG 270 0.038 0.1855 0.1272 0.272
NG 365 0.028 0.1770 0.1214 0.288
NG 1095 0.012 0.1349 0.0925 0.109

 

UnderlyingNumRangeFutMDRuleIntermonth spread
NG 1 0.5 Y N
NG 2 0.5 Y N
NG 3 0.5 Y N
NG 4 0.5 Y N
NG 5 0.5 Y N
NG 6 0.5 Y N
NG 7 0.5 Y N

 

UnderlyingVolatNumMMDtimeIclMDtimeEclfreqcountSpreadAutoShiftNum
MR		Window_size
NG 3 10 3 2 5 12 0.2 10 0.5

 

UnderlyingAutoShiftNumIRFut
Mon
Range		CS
Mon
Range		Fut
Mon
Time		CS
Mon
Time		Fut
Mon
Num		CS
Mon
Num		Fut
Shift		CS
Shift
NG 10 0.10 0.05 300 300 2 2 0.25 0.45


Stress collateral scenarios

UnderlyingScen_UPScen_DOWN
NG 9% 9%

 