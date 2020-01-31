Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters For Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures (NG) On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:
|Underlying
|Market risk rates
|Concentration limits
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|LK1
|LK2
|NG
|18%
|28%
|40%
|12 000 000
|60 000 000
|Underlying
|T(m)
|IR
|VR
|VVR
|r
|NG
|1
|0.141
|0.2866
|0.9431
|0.279
|NG
|30
|0.141
|0.2866
|0.1965
|0.279
|NG
|90
|0.090
|0.2108
|0.1445
|0.212
|NG
|180
|0.050
|0.1939
|0.1330
|0.253
|NG
|270
|0.038
|0.1855
|0.1272
|0.272
|NG
|365
|0.028
|0.1770
|0.1214
|0.288
|NG
|1095
|0.012
|0.1349
|0.0925
|0.109
|Underlying
|Num
|RangeFut
|MDRule
|Intermonth spread
|NG
|1
|0.5
|Y
|N
|NG
|2
|0.5
|Y
|N
|NG
|3
|0.5
|Y
|N
|NG
|4
|0.5
|Y
|N
|NG
|5
|0.5
|Y
|N
|NG
|6
|0.5
|Y
|N
|NG
|7
|0.5
|Y
|N
|Underlying
|VolatNum
|M
|MDtimeIcl
|MDtimeEcl
|freq
|count
|Spread
|AutoShiftNum
MR
|Window_size
|NG
|3
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|0.2
|10
|0.5
|Underlying
|AutoShiftNumIR
|Fut
Mon
Range
|CS
Mon
Range
|Fut
Mon
Time
|CS
Mon
Time
|Fut
Mon
Num
|CS
Mon
Num
|Fut
Shift
|CS
Shift
|NG
|10
|0.10
|0.05
|300
|300
|2
|2
|0.25
|0.45
Stress collateral scenarios
|Underlying
|Scen_UP
|Scen_DOWN
|NG
|9%
|9%