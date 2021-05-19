 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities Market - Update

Date 19/05/2021

CCP NCC will set the following risk parameters on Securities market due to corporate actions:

TickerDescriptionCurrent and from 07.06.2021
market risk rates		Market risk rates
from 24.05.2021 through 04.06.2021		Current and from 07.06.2021 ban on short sellingBan on short selling from 24.05.2021 through 05.06.2021
S_1_minS_2_minS_3_minS_1_minS_2_minS_3_min
SBGB SBGB ETF 16% 22% 100% 100% 100% 100% No Yes
SBMX SBMX ETF 22% 34% 100% 100% 100% 100% No Yes
SBRB SBRB ETF 28% 38% 100% 100% 100% 100% No Yes

 

Additionally, the following risk parameters will be changed starting from June 7, 2021:

TickerDescriptionCurrent concentration limits, units Concentration limits from 07.06.2021, units
LK_1LK_2LK_1LK_2
SBGB SBGB ETF 10 000 50 000 1 000 000 5 000 000
SBMX SBMX ETF 10 000 50 000 1 000 000 5 000 000
SBRB SBRB ETF 9 137 45 687 913 700 4 568 700

 