Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities Market - Update

CCP NCC will set the following risk parameters on Securities market due to corporate actions:
|Ticker
|Description
|Current and from 07.06.2021
market risk rates
|Market risk rates
from 24.05.2021 through 04.06.2021
|Current and from 07.06.2021 ban on short selling
|Ban on short selling from 24.05.2021 through 05.06.2021
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|SBGB
|SBGB ETF
|16%
|22%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|No
|Yes
|SBMX
|SBMX ETF
|22%
|34%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|No
|Yes
|SBRB
|SBRB ETF
|28%
|38%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|No
|Yes
Additionally, the following risk parameters will be changed starting from June 7, 2021:
|Ticker
|Description
|Current concentration limits, units
|Concentration limits from 07.06.2021, units
|LK_1
|LK_2
|LK_1
|LK_2
|SBGB
|SBGB ETF
|10 000
|50 000
|1 000 000
|5 000 000
|SBMX
|SBMX ETF
|10 000
|50 000
|1 000 000
|5 000 000
|SBRB
|SBRB ETF
|9 137
|45 687
|913 700
|4 568 700