Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities And Derivatives Market

- CCP NCC is changing the following risk parameters on Securities market starting from November 01, 2021:
|№
|Ticker
|Description
|Current market risk rates
|New market risk rates
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|1
|PIKK
|PIK ordinary shares
|33%
|50%
|75%
|25%
|31%
|38%
|2
|RASP
|Raspadskaya ordinary shares
|25%
|31%
|38%
|20%
|26%
|33%
|3
|RUAL
|RUSAL ordinary shares
|20%
|26%
|33%
|17%
|23%
|30%
|4
|SGZH
|Segezha ordinary shares
|33%
|50%
|75%
|25%
|31%
|38%
|№
|Ticker
|Description
|Current concentration limits, number of securities
|New concentration limits, number of securities
|LK_1
|LK_2
|LK_1
|LK_2
|1
|RUAL
|RUSAL ordinary shares
|2 580 000
|12 900 000
|4 295 510
|21 477 550
|2
|FLOT
|Sovkomflot ordinary shares
|295 802
|1 479 010
|192 060
|960 300
|3
|HYDR
|Rushydro ordinary shares
|92 351 969
|461 759 845
|70 167 094
|350 835 469
|4
|LKOH
|Lukoil ordinary shares
|256 818
|1 284 090
|198 121
|990 606
|5
|MOEX
|Moscow Exchange ordinary shares
|1 559 260
|7 796 300
|1 285 441
|6 427 205
|6
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC ORD SHS depository receipts
|73 298
|366 490
|55 943
|279 713
|7
|TGKD
|Kvadra ordinary shares
|2 212 389 381
|11 061 946 905
|1 407 558 590
|7 037 792 948
|8
|TRNFP
|Transneft preference shares
|339
|1 695
|265
|1 325
- CCP NCC is changing the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on November 01, 2021:
|№
|Underlying asset
|Futures contract
|Current minimum margin rates
|New minimum margin rates
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|1
|PIKK
|PIK ordinary shares futures
|33%
|50%
|75%
|25%
|31%
|38%
|№
|Underlying asset
|Futures contract
|Current concentration limits, number of securities
|New concentration limits, number of securities
|LK1
|LK2
|LK1
|LK2
|1
|HYDR
|Rushydro ordinary shares futures
|92 351 969
|461 759 845
|70 167 094
|350 835 469
|2
|LKOH
|Lukoil ordinary shares futures
|256 818
|1 284 090
|198 121
|990 606
|3
|MOEX
|Moscow Exchange ordinary shares futures
|1 559 260
|7 796 300
|1 285 441
|6 427 205
|4
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC ORD SHS depository receipts futures
|73 298
|366 490
|55 943
|279 713
|5
|TRNF
|Transneft preference shares futures
|339
|1 695
|265
|1 325
|6
|TRNS
|0.1 of Transneft preference share value futures
|3 390
|16 950
|2 650
|13 250