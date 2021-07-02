 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities And Derivatives Market

Date 02/07/2021

CCP NCC is changing the following risk parameters starting from July 5, 2021:


  1. Securities market
TickerCurrent concentration limitsunitsNew concentration limits, units
LK_1LK_2LK_1LK_2
1 CHMF 167 953 839 765 302 859 1 514 295
2 NLMK 1 000 635 5 003 175 1 743 499 8 717 495
3 VTBR 4 467 654 007 22 338 270 035 9 020 485 980 45 102 429 900
4 MAGN 3 348 359 16 741 795 5 438 277 27 191 385
5 RUAL 2 659 447 13 297 235 4 497 897 22 489 485
6 OZON 33 995 169 975 73 298 366 490
7 MVID 53 225 266 125 85 470 427 350
8 PIKK 27 305 136 525 39 385 196 925
9 AGRO 20 401 102 005 25 199 125 995
10 RASP 73 780 368 900 114 003 570 015
11 TRMK 108 696 543 480 250 378 1 251 890
  1. Derivatives market
UnderlyingCurrent concentration limitsunitsNew concentration limits, units
LK_1LK_2LK_1LK_2
1 CHMF 167 953 839 765 302 859 1 514 295
2 NLMK 1 000 635 5 003 175 1 743 499 8 717 495
3 VTBR 4 467 654 007 22 338 270 035 9 020 485 980 45 102 429 900
4 MAGN 3 348 359 16 741 795 5 438 277 27 191 385
5 OZON 33 995 169 975 73 298 366 490

 