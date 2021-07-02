Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities And Derivatives Market

CCP NCC is changing the following risk parameters starting from July 5, 2021:
- Securities market
|№
|Ticker
|Current concentration limits, units
|New concentration limits, units
|LK_1
|LK_2
|LK_1
|LK_2
|1
|CHMF
|167 953
|839 765
|302 859
|1 514 295
|2
|NLMK
|1 000 635
|5 003 175
|1 743 499
|8 717 495
|3
|VTBR
|4 467 654 007
|22 338 270 035
|9 020 485 980
|45 102 429 900
|4
|MAGN
|3 348 359
|16 741 795
|5 438 277
|27 191 385
|5
|RUAL
|2 659 447
|13 297 235
|4 497 897
|22 489 485
|6
|OZON
|33 995
|169 975
|73 298
|366 490
|7
|MVID
|53 225
|266 125
|85 470
|427 350
|8
|PIKK
|27 305
|136 525
|39 385
|196 925
|9
|AGRO
|20 401
|102 005
|25 199
|125 995
|10
|RASP
|73 780
|368 900
|114 003
|570 015
|11
|TRMK
|108 696
|543 480
|250 378
|1 251 890
- Derivatives market
|№
|Underlying
|Current concentration limits, units
|New concentration limits, units
|LK_1
|LK_2
|LK_1
|LK_2
|1
|CHMF
|167 953
|839 765
|302 859
|1 514 295
|2
|NLMK
|1 000 635
|5 003 175
|1 743 499
|8 717 495
|3
|VTBR
|4 467 654 007
|22 338 270 035
|9 020 485 980
|45 102 429 900
|4
|MAGN
|3 348 359
|16 741 795
|5 438 277
|27 191 385
|5
|OZON
|33 995
|169 975
|73 298
|366 490