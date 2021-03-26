 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On FX And Precious Metals Market

Date 26/03/2021

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on FX and precious metals market starting from March 29, 2021:


  1. XAU will be set as eligible collateral
  2. XAU and GLD will be included into inter-product spread groups.
  3. The new structure of inter-product spread groups will be set:
Код группы/надгруппыАктивы в составе группы/надгруппы
1 EURUSD EUR, USD
2 GROUP_1 GLD, XAU
3 GROUP_2 CNY, HKD, JPY
4 GROUP_3 EURUSD, GROUP_1
5 GROUP_4 GROUP_2, GROUP_3
6 GROUP_5 GBP, CHF
7 GROUP_6 GROUP_4, GROUP_5
  1. Risk rates for FX currency pairs with XAU and GLD for calculation of inter-product spread group discounts will be set:
Asset1Asset2SVal1/Val2
GLD CHF 0.06
GLD CNY 0.06
GLD EUR 0.06
GLD GBP 0.06
GLD HKD 0.06
GLD JPY 0.06
GLD USD 0.06
GLD XAU 0.005
XAU CHF 0.06
XAU CNY 0.06
XAU EUR 0.06
XAU GBP 0.06
XAU HKD 0.06
XAU JPY 0.06