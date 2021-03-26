Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On FX And Precious Metals Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on FX and precious metals market starting from March 29, 2021:
- XAU will be set as eligible collateral
- XAU and GLD will be included into inter-product spread groups.
- The new structure of inter-product spread groups will be set:
|№
|Код группы/надгруппы
|Активы в составе группы/надгруппы
|1
|EURUSD
|EUR, USD
|2
|GROUP_1
|GLD, XAU
|3
|GROUP_2
|CNY, HKD, JPY
|4
|GROUP_3
|EURUSD, GROUP_1
|5
|GROUP_4
|GROUP_2, GROUP_3
|6
|GROUP_5
|GBP, CHF
|7
|GROUP_6
|GROUP_4, GROUP_5
- Risk rates for FX currency pairs with XAU and GLD for calculation of inter-product spread group discounts will be set:
|Asset1
|Asset2
|SVal1/Val2
|GLD
|CHF
|0.06
|GLD
|CNY
|0.06
|GLD
|EUR
|0.06
|GLD
|GBP
|0.06
|GLD
|HKD
|0.06
|GLD
|JPY
|0.06
|GLD
|USD
|0.06
|GLD
|XAU
|0.005
|XAU
|CHF
|0.06
|XAU
|CNY
|0.06
|XAU
|EUR
|0.06
|XAU
|GBP
|0.06
|XAU
|HKD
|0.06
|XAU
|JPY
|0.06