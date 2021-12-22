Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market During Holiday On Foreign Exchanges

Due to holiday on foreign exchanges on December, 24 CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:
- Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures
The width of the price bands (RangeFut):
|№
|Underlying
|Futures contract
|RangeFut parameter
|Current value
|Value from 7:00 pm 23.12.2020 till 7:00 pm 24.12.2020
|1
|BR
|Light Sweet Crude Oil
|0.66
|0.3
|2
|CL
|BRENT oil
|0.66
|0.3
Maximum number of expansion of trading limits (AutoShiftNumMR):
|№
|Underlying
|Futures contract
|AutoShiftNumMR
|Current value
|Value from 10:00 am till 11:50 pm 24.12.2020
|1
|BR
|BRENT oil
|10
|0
|2
|CL
|Light Sweet Crude Oil
|10
|0
- For the risk parameters for the other futures please follow the link.