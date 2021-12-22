 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market During Holiday On Foreign Exchanges

Date 22/12/2021

Due to holiday on foreign exchanges on December, 24 CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:


  1. Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures

The width of the price bands (RangeFut):

UnderlyingFutures contractRangeFut parameter
Current valueValue from 7:00 pm 23.12.2020 till 7:00 pm 24.12.2020
1 BR Light Sweet Crude Oil 0.66 0.3
2 CL BRENT oil 0.66 0.3

Maximum number of expansion of trading limits (AutoShiftNumMR):

UnderlyingFutures contractAutoShiftNumMR  
Current valueValue from 10:00 am till 11:50 pm 24.12.2020  
 
 
1 BR BRENT oil 10 0  
2 CL Light Sweet Crude Oil 10 0  
  1. For the risk parameters for the other futures please follow the link.

 