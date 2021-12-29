 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

Date 29/12/2021

According to the anti-procyclicality model МААРС of CCP NCC volatility in Brent oil futures is decreasing. CCP NCC sets the following market risk rates from 7 p.m. on January, 10, 2022:


#UnderlyingFutures contractCurrent market risk ratesMarket risk rates
from 7 p.m. 10.01.2022
MR1MR2MR3MR1MR2MR3
1 BR on Brent oil 25% 30% 38% 15% 20% 28%
2 CL on Light Sweet Crude Oil 25% 30% 38% 20% 25% 33%


Detailed information about the anti-procyclicality model МААРС you may find at CCP NCC website.