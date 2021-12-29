Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

According to the anti-procyclicality model МААРС of CCP NCC volatility in Brent oil futures is decreasing. CCP NCC sets the following market risk rates from 7 p.m. on January, 10, 2022:
|#
|Underlying
|Futures contract
|Current market risk rates
|Market risk rates
from 7 p.m. 10.01.2022
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|MR1
|MR2
|MR3
|1
|BR
|on Brent oil
|25%
|30%
|38%
|15%
|20%
|28%
|2
|CL
|on Light Sweet Crude Oil
|25%
|30%
|38%
|20%
|25%
|33%
Detailed information about the anti-procyclicality model МААРС you may find at CCP NCC website.