Moscow Exchange Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes the following risk parameters starting from 7pm on 4 December 2020:
|Underlying
|Futures contracts
|Num
|Current futures spread attribute
|New futures spread attribute
|YNDF
|on Yandex N.V. ordinary shares
|1
|No
|Yes
|2
|No
|Yes
Date 04/12/2020
CCP NCC changes the following risk parameters starting from 7pm on 4 December 2020:
|Underlying
|Futures contracts
|Num
|Current futures spread attribute
|New futures spread attribute
|YNDF
|on Yandex N.V. ordinary shares
|1
|No
|Yes
|2
|No
|Yes