Moscow Exchange Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

Date 04/12/2020

CCP NCC changes the following risk parameters starting from 7pm on 4 December 2020:

UnderlyingFutures contractsNumCurrent futures spread attributeNew futures spread attribute
YNDF on Yandex N.V. ordinary shares 1 No Yes
2 No Yes

 