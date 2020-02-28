 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives And Securities Market Before Trading Session Start

Date 28/02/2020

According to the Risk parameters methodology on Derivatives market before trading session start on February 28, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed for futures on Derivatives market. Market risk rates will remain valid from 2 p.m. February 28, 2020 and will be set as follows:

UnderlyingCurrent market risk ratesNew Market risk rates after bound changes and from 2 p.m. 28.02.2020
MR1MR2MR3MR1MR2MR3
1 BR 10% 15% 23% 15% 20% 28%
2 CL 10% 15% 23% 15% 20% 28%
3 MIX 10% 16% 22% 15% 21% 27%
4 MXI 10% 16% 22% 15% 21% 27%
5 RTS 10% 16% 23% 15% 21% 27%
6 AFLT 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
7 ALRS 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
8 CHMF 17% 23% 36% 20% 26% 39%
9 GAZR 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
10 GMKR 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
11 HYDR 17% 23% 36% 20% 26% 39%
12 LKOH 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
13 MAGN 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
14 MGNT 17% 24% 38% 20% 27% 41%
15 MOEX 17% 23% 31% 20% 26% 34%
16 MTSI 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
17 NLMK 17% 24% 38% 20% 27% 41%
18 NOTK 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
19 ROSN 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
20 SBPR 18% 21% 28% 20% 23% 30%
21 SBRF 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
22 SNGP 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
23 SNGR 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
24 TATN 17% 24% 37% 20% 27% 40%
25 TRNF 17% 23% 36% 20% 26% 39%
26 VTBR 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%

According to the Risk parameters methodology on Securities market before trading session start on February 28, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed on Securities market. Market risk rates will be remain valid from March 2, 2020 and will be set as follows:

TickerCurrent market risk ratesNew Market risk rates after bound changes and from 02.03.2020
MR1MR2MR3MR1MR2MR3
1 GAZP 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
2 SBER 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
3 LKOH 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
4 GMKN 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
5 SNGS 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
6 ROSN 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
7 MGNT 17% 24% 38% 20% 27% 41%
8 TATN 17% 24% 37% 20% 27% 40%
9 HYDR 17% 23% 36% 20% 26% 39%
10 VTBR 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
11 ALRS 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
12 NVTK 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
13 SBERP 18% 21% 28% 20% 23% 30%
14 CHMF 17% 23% 36% 20% 26% 39%
15 SNGSP 17% 21% 28% 20% 24% 31%
16 NLMK 17% 24% 38% 20% 27% 41%
17 MTSS 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
18 AFLT 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
19 MOEX 17% 23% 31% 20% 26% 34%
20 MAGN 17% 23% 34% 20% 26% 37%
21 TRNFP 17% 23% 36% 20% 26% 39%

 