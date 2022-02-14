Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security XS0088543193

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 14.02.2022, 12-14 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 141.9194) and initial margins (up to 7.5 %) for the security XS0088543193 were changed.
New values are available here
