 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security XS0088543193

Date 14/02/2022

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 14.02.2022, 12-14 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 141.9194) and initial margins (up to 7.5 %) for the security XS0088543193 were changed.

New values are available here