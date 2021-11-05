 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security U000A0JW6P7

Date 05/11/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 05.11.2021, 11-52 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 115.52) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A0JW6P7 were changed. New values are available here