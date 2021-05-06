 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security U000A0JU6A1

Date 06/05/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.05.2021, 14-58 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 109.73) and initial margins (up to 17.5 %) for the security RU000A0JU6A1 were changed. New values are available here