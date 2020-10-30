As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 30.10.2020, 16-54 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 3096) and initial margins (up to 36 %) for the security TWTR-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security TWTR-RM
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 30.10.2020, 16-54 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 3096) and initial margins (up to 36 %) for the security TWTR-RM were changed. New values are available here