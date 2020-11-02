 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security SU29019RMFS5

Date 02/11/2020

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.11.2020, 11-04 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 102.775) and initial margins (up to 10 %) for the security SU29019RMFS5 were changed. New values are available here