Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security SU29019RMFS5
Date 02/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.11.2020, 11-04 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 102.775) and initial margins (up to 10 %) for the security SU29019RMFS5 were changed. New values are available here