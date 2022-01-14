 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security SU26239RMFS2

Date 14/01/2022

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 14.01.2022, 15-06 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 82.766) and initial margins (up to 9.38 %) for the security SU26239RMFS2 were changed.

New values are available here