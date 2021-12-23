Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security SU25085RMFS0

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.12.2021, 14-45 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 97.312) and initial margins (up to 6.25 %) for the security SU25085RMFS0 were changed. New values are available here
