 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security SU25085RMFS0

Date 23/12/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.12.2021, 14-45 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 97.312) and initial margins (up to 6.25 %) for the security SU25085RMFS0 were changed. New values are available here