Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A1031Z2

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 20.01.2022, 13-25 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 102.87) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A1031Z2 were changed. New values are available here
