Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A1031Y5

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.11.2021, 12-37 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 103.55) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A1031Y5 were changed. New values are available here
Date 23/11/2021
