Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PG7

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 04.01.2021, 10-10 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 113.01) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A101PG7 were changed. New values are available here
Date 04/01/2021
