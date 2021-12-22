 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PF9

Date 22/12/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 22.12.2021, 11-05 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 104.62) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A101PF9 were changed. New values are available here