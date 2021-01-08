Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PF9

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 08.01.2021, 17-00 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 113.22) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A101PF9 were changed. New values are available here
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 08.01.2021, 17-00 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 113.22) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A101PF9 were changed. New values are available here