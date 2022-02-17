Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PD4

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 17.02.2022, 13-08 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 100.17) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A101PD4 were changed.
New values are available here
