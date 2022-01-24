 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PD4

Date 24/01/2022

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 24.01.2022, 10-16 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 101.28) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A101PD4 were changed. New values are available here