Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PD4

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 22.12.2021, 10-33 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 103.5) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A101PD4 were changed. New values are available here
Date 22/12/2021
