Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PB8

Date 21/02/2022

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 21.02.2022, 11-05 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 99.77) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A101PB8 were changed.


New values are available here