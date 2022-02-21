Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A101PB8

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 21.02.2022, 11-05 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 99.77) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A101PB8 were changed.
New values are available here
