Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A1012N8

Date 09/11/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 09.11.2021, 12-42 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 105.32) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A1012N8 were changed. New values are available here