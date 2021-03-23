Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A1004W6

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.03.2021, 14-33 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 104.62) and initial margins (up to 8.75 %) for the security RU000A1004W6 were changed. New values are available here
Date 23/03/2021
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.03.2021, 14-33 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 104.62) and initial margins (up to 8.75 %) for the security RU000A1004W6 were changed. New values are available here