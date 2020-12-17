Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A1002U4

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 17.12.2020, 10-13 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 110.96) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A1002U4 were changed. New values are available here
Date 17/12/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 17.12.2020, 10-13 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 110.96) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A1002U4 were changed. New values are available here