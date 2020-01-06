 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0ZZG93

Date 06/01/2020

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.01.2020, 15-46 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 113.06) and initial margins (up to 16.25 %) for the security RU000A0ZZG93 were changed.

New values are available here