Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0ZYLQ4

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 05.02.2021, 10-50 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 119.2) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A0ZYLQ4 were changed. New values are available here
Date 05/02/2021
