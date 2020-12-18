 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0ZYLQ4

Date 18/12/2020

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 18.12.2020, 14-47 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 120.73) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A0ZYLQ4 were changed. New values are available here