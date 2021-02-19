Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0ZYLQ4

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 19.02.2021, 10-16 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 118.28) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A0ZYLQ4 were changed. New values are available here
