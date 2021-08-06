Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0ZYJH7

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.08.2021, 12-25 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 109.97) and initial margins (up to 17.5 %) for the security RU000A0ZYJH7 were changed. New values are available here
