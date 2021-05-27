Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0ZYJH7

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 27.05.2021, 16-30 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 110.52) and initial margins (up to 17.5 %) for the security RU000A0ZYJH7 were changed. New values are available here
Date 27/05/2021
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 27.05.2021, 16-30 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 110.52) and initial margins (up to 17.5 %) for the security RU000A0ZYJH7 were changed. New values are available here