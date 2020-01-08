 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JXMH7

Date 08/01/2020

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 08.01.2020, 16-35 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 111.05) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A0JXMH7 were changed.

