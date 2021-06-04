Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JWTN2

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 04.06.2021, 17-52 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 112.98) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A0JWTN2 were changed. New values are available here
