Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JWMS6

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 26.10.2021, 13-05 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 111.98) and initial margins (up to 16.25 %) for the security RU000A0JWMS6 were changed. New values are available here
Date 26/10/2021
