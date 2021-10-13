 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JWMS6

Date 13/10/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 13.10.2021, 13-50 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 113.31) and initial margins (up to 16.25 %) for the security RU000A0JWMS6 were changed. New values are available here