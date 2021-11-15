Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JWD57

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 15.11.2021, 12-03 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 110.64) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A0JWD57 were changed. New values are available here
