Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JWD57

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 29.12.2021, 18-20 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 110.74) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A0JWD57 were changed. New values are available here
Date 29/12/2021
